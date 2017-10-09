Police Officer Shot and Killed

Lubbock, TX, (WOLO) —Breaking News out of Texas Monday night where we’re told a University Police Officer has been shot and killed on the campus of Texas Tech. latest reports says a suspect, a 19 year old student from the school is now in custody.

According to a statement from the University, police made a student welfare check and found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was taken to the police station for standard debriefing that’s when the University says the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head.

The officer who has not yet been identified died.

The School that was on lock down while authorities searched for the suspect has been lifted.

