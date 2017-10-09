Richland Deputies Investigate Afternoon Shooting

Rochelle Dean

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has taken two suspects into custody accused of  shooting a man in broad daylight Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 15 hundred block of Saint Andrews Road around 3.

Deputies responded to the scene after getting a call of shots fired. When they arrived they say they found  a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has been transported to an area hospital with what authorities believe are non life threatening injuries.

Deputies say 2 unnamed suspects have been taken into custody and 2 guns were also recovered.

If you have any information that can help in this case, Call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC

Share

Related

SCE&G Offering LED Light Bulb Special for Cus...
GOP senator calls WH ‘an adult day care cent...
Hall of Fame QB Y.A. Tittle dead at 90
Palmetto Health releases update on soldiers involv...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android