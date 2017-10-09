Richland Deputies Investigate Afternoon Shooting

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has taken two suspects into custody accused of shooting a man in broad daylight Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 15 hundred block of Saint Andrews Road around 3.

Deputies responded to the scene after getting a call of shots fired. When they arrived they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has been transported to an area hospital with what authorities believe are non life threatening injuries.

Deputies say 2 unnamed suspects have been taken into custody and 2 guns were also recovered.

If you have any information that can help in this case, Call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC