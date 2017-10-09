SCE&G Offering LED Light Bulb Special for Customers
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SCE&G electric customers can replace their old, incandescent light bulbs with Energy Star LED bulbs during the company’s ‘5 for $5’ LED light bulb offer.
You can purchase the bulbs through the offer on-line in the company’s EnergyWise Savings Store, say officials.
The offer is only available until November 30th.
“The ‘5 for $5’ LED lighting offer is a great way for our customers to save money and be more energy efficient,” said
Therese Griffin, manager of SCE&G’s demand side management and energy efficiency programs.
For more information and to order ENERGY STAR LED bulbs, visit www.sceg.com/5for5 or call 1-877- 510-7234.