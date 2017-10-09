Blythewood High School lock-down lifted, search for suspect continues

Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Blythewood High School and an elementary school were on lock-down today while Richland County deputies searched for two suspects involved in a chase.

Authorities say around 11 a.m. four juvenile suspects who were in a stolen car, led deputies on a short chase.

Three of the suspects are now in custody, deputies say.

A search continues for the one suspect who fled.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)  or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

