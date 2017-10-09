Shrine Bowl rosters released

Greg Brzozowski

(WOLO) – Seven Midlands players were added on South Carolina’s roster for the 81st annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, taking place at Wofford College December 16.

Hank Manos (OL – Chapin), Bryce Thompson (RB/WR – Dutch Fork), Trajan Jeffcoat (LB – Irmo), Wyatt Campbell (OL – Lugoff-Elgin), Kelijian Brown (DT – Saluda), Alec Blacknard (OL – Newberry), and Channing Tindall (LB – Spring Valley) will all represent the Palmetto State in the exhibition for the top seniors from the two states.

The full rosters are below:

