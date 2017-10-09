State Fair Discusses New Rides, Safety & Security

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– There is one new ride this year you might be hopping on, that’s not your typical roller coaster.

“You can come and see some camels. We have 13 different camels here, several different varieties of camels as an educational and an entertaining show as well. And you can even try your luck at a camel ride if you’d like,” Nancy Smith said, the assistant general manager for the South Carolina State Fair.

Or if you are into the more ‘fast and furious’ pace, you can try out the new ride the BulletTrain. The ride climbs 33 feet high, then sends riders on sharp turns, and exhilarating drops. But if that is not your speed either, there is one other new ride you can try.

“We’re going to have a double-decker Merry-Go-Round. First time ever, so we’re looking forward to that,” Smith said.

There is lots of talk about ride safety since the Ohio State Fair, where a ride malfunctioned, killing one and injuring several others. Smith says all the rides at the SC state fair undergo multiple inspections.

“Our ride operators have their rides inspected, then LLR comes on grounds and inspects the rides. And the state fair has a third party that comes in and inspects rides as well,” Smith said.

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, security is at the forefront of the State Fair’s priority list. Richland County Sheriff’s department patrols the grounds 24/7. Everyone will have to go through metal detectors and wanding at the gates.

“Don’t be nervous about coming to the fair, as we said the theme of the fair is “feel good about Fun” so we’re hoping to offer everyone 12 great days of fun,” Smith said.

Don’t forget you can catch the ABC Columbia team at the ABC Columbia booth at the fair every day starting Wednesday.