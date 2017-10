Upstate Damaged by Tropical Storm Nate

Pickens, SC (WOLO) — Clean up is underway in parts of the Upstate hit by Tropical Storm Nate.

at the height of the storm around two thousand customers were without power near Spartanburg

the storm also knocked down trees in Western South Carolina, and in Laurens County.

a tornado was also reported near Liberty in Pickens County.

In North Carolina, in Caldwell County, a twister was reported. Schools there were on a two hour delay today because of the damage.