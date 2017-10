Victim Identified in Richland County Fatal Fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the body found inside a home after a fire.

Coroner Gary Watts says Kathie Lacount, 61, died from smoke inhalation due to the fire.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday (10/9) on Rockymount Road, according to officials.

The Richland County Fire Marshal determined that an unattended cigarette is what caused the fire.