Virginia couple walks away winners of wife carrying contest

NEWRY, ME (WOLO) – A Virginia couple was crowned as the North American Wife Carrying Champions Saturday.

The 17th annual competition took place at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine, with 60 teams registered.

Couples must complete an obstacle course as quickly as possible – husbands carry their wives on their backs.

The couple, Jake and Kirsten Barney from Lexington, VA completed the course in 58.26 seconds. For their win, the Barneys get 12 cases of beer and five times Kirsten’s weight in prize money – $630.

They now get to compete in the World Wife Carrying Championships in Finland.