34-year-old Man in Sumter Arrested for Child Porn

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A Sumter man is in custody, accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office say a cyber-tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to arrest Ricky Singer, 34.

Authorities say Singer is facing seven charges in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors.