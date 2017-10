Another Candidate Enters the 2018 Governor’s Race

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Another candidate is entering the 2018 Governor’s Race.

Charleston businessman Phil Noble told the Associated Press that he’s running to change the system.

Noble says a dysfunctional government is keeping South Carolinians from having everything they deserve.

Noble has planned a formal announcement for Wednesday.

He joins State Representative James Smith on the Democratic side…ensuring a Primary next June.