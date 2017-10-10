Fire Prevention Parade Set for Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fire Department will host its 20th annual Fire Prevention Parade this week.

Thursday’s parade will start at 11 on Main and Laurel Streets and end at Main and Gervais Street.

Fire departments from around the state will be in the parade to show some of their resources in their effort to protect and save lives.

The Department is also hosting a Fire Safety Block Party on Friday, October 13th from 12pm-3pm at CFD Headquarters, which is on Laurel Street. Organizers say there will be fire safety demonstrations, learn hands-only CPR, games, music and food trucks.