Get into the SC State Fair for $1 Opening Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The countdown officially begins…Opening Day for the South Carolina State Fair is One Dollar admission day on Wednesday.

Gates open at Noon, Wednesday, October 11th and the cost for anyone and everyone is just one dollar… for that day only.

Free entry is also offered this year for Military with ID, active and retired.

