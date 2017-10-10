Gilbert man killed in crash Monday night

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 56-year-old Gilbert man was killed in a crash around 7 p.m. Monday on Two Notch Road, according to the Lexington County coroner.

Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of the man, George T. Whittle, shortly after. Fisher said Whittle was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol said the single-car accident happened in the 3300 block of Two Notch. Troopers said Whittle’s car left the right side of the road, hitting a tree. Whittle, who was riding alone, was wearing his seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing.