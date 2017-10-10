Kelly Bryant could be ready to go Friday

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – After injuring his ankle in the the third quarter of (2) Clemson’s 28-14 win over Wake Forest, quarterback Kelly Bryant’s been receiving treatment in effort to play against Syracuse Friday night.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has been the only one on campus with any say as for the Tiger QB’s status. He’s called Bryant “day-to-day” while practicing on a short week.

As Kelly works though his ailment, Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson would be in line to back him up if he cannot play in week seven. The two first-year players have combined for 18 completions, 138 passing yards, and have each thrown for a touchdown in limited work across Clemson’s first six games.

The Orange host the Tigers Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Carrier Dome.