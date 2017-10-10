Mosquitoes remain a risk as warm temperatures continue

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County is reminding residents and business owners to protect themselves from mosquitoes, as health officials report an increase in the number of the pests infected with West Nile this year.

“We encourage citizens to take personal precautions,” said Tammy Brewer, Richland County vector control manager. “The evenings are cooler and folks may want to sit outside, but it is very important that they take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites because the viral activity is continuing.”

The county said West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people by mosquito bites. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat the virus, and about 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mosquito activity doesn’t significantly drop until daytime temperatures are consistently below 50 degrees, Brewer said.

The Richland County Vector Control Department said because of the recent spike in West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes, it’s monitoring the county and treating standing water to control mosquito larvae, submitting mosquitoes from trap collections for viral testing and working with multiple outlets to promote public awareness.

Residents are advised to empty standing water on their property and wear long sleeves and repellents when outdoors. For detailed information about the proper use of repellent, click here.

To report mosquito activity in Richland County, contact the Ombudsman at 803-929-6000.