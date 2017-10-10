Muschamp, staff creating “ball hawks” on defense

Mike Gillespie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks are coming off an unprecedented win against Arkansas.

Saturday at home against the Razorbacks, USC forced four turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns, a new school record.

After those three defensive touchdowns, USC moves up to #5 in SEC defensive scoring, behind both Alabama and Georgia, programs ranked in the top four of the latest AP poll.

“That’s the number one goal of our football team: ball security as a ball carrier and getting the ball off people when we don’t have it.” said Muschamp Tuesday. “We talk about it every day. It’s so important to be a ball hawk defensively.”

The Gamecocks face Tennessee Saturday.

