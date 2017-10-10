Neighbors React to Murder on Crestmore Drive

Neighbor Says He Was Always Suspicious of Suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)-The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kenneth Gleaton this afternoon and charged him with murder after deputies found a 39-year-old woman dead inside a home on Crestmore Drive.

Monday afternoon, Richland County deputies announced Amanda Peele died in this home as a result of homicidal violence and neighbors tell me, they are not surprised to about the suspect who allegedly did this.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Kenneth Gleaton after they said he left a woman dead inside of a home on Crestmore Drive.

“Just after midnight, Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called to that scene by the Columbia Richland Fire department. After extinguishing the fire they noticed there was a female victim inside,” said Lieutenant Curtis Wilson.

Deputies said the woman was 39-year-old Amanda Peele. While neighbors were saddened to hear about what happened to Peele, some neighbors said they always had suspicions about the man they call Kenny.

“I knew something was weird about that guy,” began neighbor Shon Burton. “He always was offish. He didn’t socialize with any adults on this block, just little kids. I’m not going to say I was surprised that this happened but I hate that it happened.”

Community members said they will not let this tragedy define their otherwise quiet area.

“Everybody around here knows each other. He was the only one who stood out, he was the oddball. We know what’s best for our kids around here,” said Burton.

Right now authorities have only charged Gleaton with murder but they said more charges could be announced in connection with this incident as the investigation continues.