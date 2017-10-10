Report: Connor Shaw works out for Texans

HOUSTON, TX (WOLO) — According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw worked out for the Houston Texans today.

Texans work out Marcus Sayles, Connor Shaw and Paul Turner — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 10, 2017

Shaw was cut by the Bears back in September.

Shaw’s time in the NFL has been unlucky, with a string of unfortunate injuries. In 2015, he injured his thumb and missed the entire season. Then he missed the entire 2016 season with the Bears after breaking his leg in a preseason game.

Shaw is the winningest quarterback in South Carolina football history.