Report: Connor Shaw works out for Texans

Mike Gillespie

HOUSTON, TX (WOLO) — According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw worked out for the Houston Texans today.

Shaw was cut by the Bears back in September.

Shaw’s time in the NFL has been unlucky, with a string of unfortunate injuries. In 2015, he injured his thumb and missed the entire season. Then he missed the entire 2016 season with the Bears after breaking his leg in a preseason game.

Shaw is the winningest quarterback in South Carolina football history.

