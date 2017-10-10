Surveillance video released of suspect in Longreen Parkway Rite Aid robbery

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance video of the suspect they say robbed an area pharmacy.

According to investigators, on October 5 at the Rite Aid located at 1215 Longreen Parkway, the suspect entered the business, placed his hand inside of his hoodie as if he were holding a gun, and demanded money from the cashier.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

