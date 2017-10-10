Teen arrested, charged after allegedly threatening HS principal and assaulting deputy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A student at Blythewood Academy is facing serious charges after she allegedly made threats against the school’s principal and for assaulting a deputy who was called to intervene.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Tuesday morning when the principal and faculty were meeting with the student.

During the meeting the student became agitated and then physically threatened the school’s principal, deputies say.

Investigators say while responding to the situation, the 16-year-old began physically assaulting the school‘s SRO who deployed his taser in an effort to gain control of the situation.

The student is being charged with making a threat against a public official, the school principal in this case, also assault, and battery on the deputy, and resisting arrest.

She is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Richland Two School Two released a statement following the incident:

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.