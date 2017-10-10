Tuesday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Tuesday morning.

Celebrate the changing seasons! Enjoy stories and songs about Fall this afternoon from 3:00-4:00p.m at Richland Library Sandhills’ ‘Garden Sprouts.’ After the event, you can replace the library’s summer flowers with hardy autumn plants.

Get in the spirit of Halloween! Come learn about the bats of South Carolina from a wildlife specialist. Find out how to attract them and why they’re good for your garden. This is happening tonight from 6:30-7:30p.m. at the Wingard Market on North Lake Drive in Lexington. Tickets cost $10 and you will also receive a $10 coupon to use at the market.

There’s a tour coming to a city near you. Thomas Rhett’s ‘Home Team Tour’ is making a pit stop at Colonial Life Arena Thursday evening. The tour includes openers like Dan and Shay and Walker Hayes. Tickets start at $28 bucks – and there are a lot of great seats left.