Suspect Wanted for Murder Following Fire

Richland Co. S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are looking for 38 year old Kenneth Gleaton in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on Crestmore Dr. just after 1:30 Tuesday morning after Columbia Firefighters discovered the body of 39 year old Amanda Peele.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Peele died of “homicidal violence.”

If you know where Gleaton is call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.