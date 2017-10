Back to Work Program

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Getting off the streets and back to work.

Wednesday morning nine homeless men and women graduated the Department of Employment and Workforce’s back to work program.

The five week boot camp style course helps develop skills in interviewing, resume writing, and problem solving.

It appears to be having a successful rate too. Officials tell us since the program began 56 of the 75 participants have been able to find employment.