California Wildfires Rage on

Santa Rosa, CA (WOLO) — More than 22 wildfires are raging through parts of California, causing one of the biggest natural disasters many in the area have ever seen. Many of the residents there are still under mandatory evacuations as the fire continues to rip through the area.

To date more than 178 thousand acres have been scorched, 35 thousand homes and businesses have been damaged and more than 50 thousand people are without any electricity as a result of the rapid moving blaze.

At one point as many as 6 hundred people were declared missing. Authorities say while many of those individuals have been now been accounted for, they expect the number of people still missing to impact the death toll which fire crews say could still rise.