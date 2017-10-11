Catawba Pre-Release Center to close in November

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WOLO) – The S.C. Department of Corrections has announced plans to close the Catawba Pre-Release Center in November.

The Level 1 minimum security facility, located in Rock Hill, houses inmates who have served the majority of their sentence. The inmates are working to be integrated back into society by partaking in work release programs.

State prison director, Bryan Stirling, said the closure will enable resources and staff to be allocated to other facilities across the state.

“These resources will allow staff to more efficiently provide programs and services for returning citizens, while strengthening safety and security of the institutions,” Stirling said.

The pre-release center in Rock Hill opened in 1970 with an operating capacity of 188 inmates, but currently houses 123. Corrections officials said the state has seen dwindling minimum-security facility populations because of the passing of the Omnibus Crime Bill in 2010. The Catawba inmates will be moved to similar institutions elsewhere in the state, a spokesman said.

DOC said Catawba’s 21 correctional officers and 11 non-uniformed employees will be moved to other system facilities. The closing is estimated to save the department $200,000 each year.

The building will be turned over to its owner, the S.C. Department of Agriculture.