Condtion Update for Hospitalized Fort Jackson Soldiers

Josh Berry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Officials have updated the conditions of some of the soldiers injured in last Friday’s (10/6) incident at Fort Jackson.

A spokesperson for Palmetto Health Richland says two soldiers remain hospitalized, one in serious condition.

A spokesperson for Fort Jackson says says two soldiers were killed and six were injured Friday after they were hit by a military vehicle while in formation.

The base is calling the incident a tragic accident.

