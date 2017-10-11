Condtion Update for Hospitalized Fort Jackson Soldiers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Officials have updated the conditions of some of the soldiers injured in last Friday’s (10/6) incident at Fort Jackson.

A spokesperson for Palmetto Health Richland says two soldiers remain hospitalized, one in serious condition.

A spokesperson for Fort Jackson says says two soldiers were killed and six were injured Friday after they were hit by a military vehicle while in formation.

The base is calling the incident a tragic accident.