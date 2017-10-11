Dabo says quarterback Kelly Bryant will start Friday versus Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Wednesday night that starting Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant is “ready to go” for Friday’s game in Syracuse.

“He practiced all week,” said Swinney. “Nothing’s changed.”

Bryant injured his ankle in Clemson’s 28-14 win over Wake Forest last Saturday, an injury many feared was a high ankle sprain. But Dabo was quick to rule that injury out today.

“No, no… it’s not a high ankle sprain.”

Bryant leads Clemson in both rushing and passing with 209.8 yards per game through the air and 66.8 on the ground.

The second-ranked Tigers face the Orange Friday at 7 p.m.