Exclusive: Family of Ft. Jackson Soldier Killed on Base Speaks

Rochelle Dean

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The family one of the two Fort Jackson Soldiers killed in what Base officials call a “Tragic Accident” is speaking out about their loss.

Timothy Ashcraft was one of two soldiers killed during a basic training exercise involving a military vehicle Friday. Six other people were also injured in the incident, one who remains in critical condition tonight.

Kristin Swilley with our ABC affiliate, WCOP reports.

(Photo Courtesy: WCOP)

