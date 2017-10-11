The ins and outs of Online Meetings – NOT Meeting Online

Tyler Ryan learns about the 101 of online meetings from Pamela Eyring

All things are heading online, from simple news and information to finding love, and of course business. The Internet allows face-to-face meetings with participants from across the world. There are rules, however, that apply to business if you are actually face to face or in a virtual environment.

Pamela Eyring from the Protocol School of Washington offers these tips:

1. Sign in Early: Nothing throws off a meeting worse than someone being late. And

also because there are often log in problems with certain applications or equipment

issues, you should sign on early and prepare for the meeting to start, giving you

time to settle down and get acquainted with the app or program and to simply get

things moving.

2. Appearance: Because most of these online meetings are done via video, do try and

have a professional appearance. Even if you are a home worker, don’t show up in

your bathrobe or your hair all a mess. Your online presence should be polished and

professional just as if you were in the room live with your colleagues. Also, ensure

your backgrounds are not distracting, such as having a pile of dirty laundry behind

you if you are working from home. Also, try and keep family members and pets out

of view. You don’t want anything to distract from your agenda.

3. Speak Now: Because of the lag time in some online meeting software, there may

be a delay in being heard or hearing someone else. So always speak clearly and

take a tiny pause after someone else has spoken to make sure they are

finished—this is particularly true if you are just on an online meeting without video.

Also

4. Gesturing: Also, if you are on a video call, try and keep your body movements

“small” trying to move and gesture slowly and naturally. Again because of a slight

lag on most video conferences, gesturing too wildly or dramatically may come

across as distracting or unprofessional.

5. Timeliness: Last, try to keep things on time. Online meetings were made to be more

convenient and adhering to a prearranged agenda and a set timeframe will benefit

everyone and show that you respect everyone’s time.