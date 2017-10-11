Lindsey Graham says Corker’s comments about Trump aren’t ‘helpful’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a frequent critic and target of President Donald Trump, is now slamming a fellow Republican for sharing some unkind words about Trump.

ABC News/WOLO – Sen. Lindsey Graham, a frequent critic and target of President Donald Trump, is now slamming a fellow Republican for sharing some unkind words about Trump.

“I don’t think it’s particularly helpful,” Graham, R-S.C., said of Corker’s comments, before going on to call Corker “one of my best friends, a great senator.”

Trump has been targeting Corker in a series of tweets. He said Corker decided against running for a third term because Trump refused to endorse him and he “didn’t have the guts to run.” On Thursday, Trump gave Corker the nickname “Liddle,” much like he did to his opponents during the presidential campaign.

Graham stressed that the political infighting was not the focus of voters.

“At the end of the day it’s about the American people, their security, their prosperity, and at the end of the day, I don’t think the American people care what two politicians think and hope we can move on,” he said to local TV station WCVI.

He also underscored the need for Republicans to work together ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

“One thing I can say about Senator Corker and President Trump, our fates are tied together. If the Republicans don’t deliver on the tax reform and repealing and replacing Obamacare, and keeping America safe, then we’re going to lose,” he said.

Graham is no stranger to Trump’s barbs. During the campaign, Trump called Graham a “nut job” and “one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen.” Graham has referred to Trump as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

Most recently, however, Graham and Trump appeared to be getting along, golfing together at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Columbus Day, with Graham praising Trump’s skill “in windy and wet conditions.”