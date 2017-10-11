Man wanted for murder in NY arrested in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A suspect wanted in connection to a 2015 homicide case in Bronx County, New York was arrested Wednesday morning.

Authorities with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say Cortney Pitts, 26, was taken into custody by several law enforcement agencies at a home on Douglas Street in Camden after DNA found under the fingernails of the victim linked him to the crime.

Pitts fled to South Carolina after the incident, authorities say.

He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be transported back to New York on October 12 to face homicide charges.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.