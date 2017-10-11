A Night to Dream: Marcus Lattimore fundraiser supports young athletes

Grace Joyal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – “A Night to Dream” offers the public a chance to support the efforts of a former Gamecock football player, working to provide emotional support to young players.

The annual gala raises money for the Marcus Lattimore Foundation.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal sat down with foundation founder, Marcus Lattimore, to learn more about the foundation, and discuss the mental health issues facing young athletes.

