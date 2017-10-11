One Man Shot “Multiple Times” in Richland Co. Drive-by

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting in the northeast part of the county.

Deputies say around 10:30 Tuesdsay (10/10) night someone fired shots into a home on Summit Terrace Drive.

Investigators say one man was shot several times, but they believe the injuries were non-life threatening.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.