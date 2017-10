Parole denied for Caitlyn abuser William Dodson

1/3 Caitlyn the Dog (Source Charleston Animal Society)

2/3 Caitlyn the dog. (Source: Charleston Animal Society)

3/3 William Leonard Dodson enters a Charleston courtroom on Monday, August 8. He pleaded guilty to ill treatment of an animal. (WCIV)









WCIV UPDATE: The man convicted on a felony charge of ill-treatment of an animal in a Charleston dog abuse case that attracted attention from around the world appeared before a parole board Wednesday.

William Dodson, serving a 5-year sentence said he has little remorse for what he did. The parole board at Evans Correctional Institution subsequently denied his parole.

** This article is in the process of being updated.