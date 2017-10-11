Richland Library to Host New Design Plan Reveal for Edgewood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland Library is inviting residents to view the new plan for the Edgewood Library on Thursday, October 12 at 4pm. It will take place at the Cecil Tillis Center off Simpkins Lane.

Library officials say residents can see how their input helped shape the renovation and reconfiguration of the 7,000 square-foot building, located at 2101 Oak Street, as well as the extension of space outdoors. They can also interact with our staff and the architects, asking any questions that they may have about the construction project.