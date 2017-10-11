SC Attorney General Announces Victim Services Grants

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Groups that help crime victims across the state are getting a helping hand from the Attorney General’s office.

Thursday Alan Wilson announced his office will distribute 38 million dollars in grants to victims’ advocacy groups.

Wilson says these grants can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by violent crime.

“These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances, so I’m thrilled to announce these grants that will make a real difference in the lives of victims,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

One of the largest grants, more than one million dollars, is going to Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands.