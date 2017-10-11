SC State Fair Draws Thousands on Opening Day

COLUMBIA, SC(WOLO)- Funnel cake, Ferris wheels and food are just some of the reasons to hit the state fair this week.

The South Carolina State Fair welcomed 31,821 guests on opening day, Wednesday, Oct. 11, with a special $1 gate admission.

Country artists Brothers Osborne entertained guests in the Pepsi Grandstand, while the fair kicked off the first of 12 pay-one-price ride promotions.

“We are excited about the start of another great fair, and we look forward to greeting the thousands of guests who will walk through our gates in the coming weeks,” said State Fair general manager, Gary Goodman. “We believe this year’s fair truly offers a little something for everyone.”

Fair admission is $10 for all those older than 5, and free for all active and retired military and their dependents (with IDs), as well as children ages 5 and under (with paying adult). Parking is $5 in the State Fair parking lot (cash only).

