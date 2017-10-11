Suspect sought in theft of presser washers, lawn mower from Two Notch Road business

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s need the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say was captured on surveillance footage stealing equipment from a Two Notch Road business.

On June 4, the suspect went to Young’s True Value located in the 7700 block of Two Notch Road and stole two pressure washers.

Then on August 14, investigators say the suspect returned to the business and stole a riding lawn mower.

