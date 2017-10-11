Teens Accused in String of Break-Ins Arrested

Orangeburg Co. SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office says they’ve made an arrest in a string of break-ins at a Medical Park.

Authorities say two 15 year old juveniles targeted several businesses at “The Village” approximately every other night. Evidence left behind at the scene helped investigators track down the suspects who are not being identified because of their age.

According to Deputies one vacant business had about 4 hundred dollars worth of damage to its windows, nearly three thousand dollars worth of missing property and additional damage.

Employees of “the Village” say 15-thousand dollars in checks made out to the company for payment were stolen

The teens are facing one county of second degree burglary, one count of third degree burglary, one count of grand larceny, 10 counts of malicious injury to property, and three counts of petite larceny and one county breaking and entering a car.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Juvenile Detention Center until they appear in family court. A date for that appearance has not yet been released.

An investigation into the alleged incidents are ongoing.

