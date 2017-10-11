Tindall, Abrams named SC Mr. Football finalists

The field of athletes vying to be South Carolina’s top high school football player is down to five. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association selected the finalists for the 2017 Mr. Football award. All five players will be recognized during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday, December 9, in Myrtle Beach, followed by the introduction of this year’s award recipient.

Finalists for the 2017 Mr. Football award are:

Amir Abrams-Running back

Newberry High School

4,935 yards rushing and 79 touchdowns

Undecided

Colton Bailey-Quarterback

Chapman High School

8,000 yards passing and 91 touchdowns in his career

Undecided

Dakereon Joyner-Quarterback

Fort Dorchester High School

716 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014

Committed to the University of South Carolina

Connor Shugart-Linebacker

Spartanburg High School

35 solo tackles and .5 sacks during his career

Committed to the University of South Carolina

Channing Tindall-Linebacker

Spring Valley High School

18 solo tackles and 1 sack in his career

Undecided

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Seven former recipients have played or are currently playing in the National Football League.

“We want to thank our committee who came in to choose our Mr. Football candidates,” said Shell Dula, executive director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association. “We feel that the finalists are not only outstanding football players but also outstanding young men. They certainly represent the state of South Carolina in a very positive way.”

The 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, North vs. South All-Star game is played at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 9, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Players chosen to compete in this year’s contest will be announced on Monday, October 23. Tickets can be purchased at www.TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com.

Former recipients of South Carolina’s Mr. Football award

High School College

1995 Jermale Kelley, WR Berea South Carolina 1996 Kyle Young, OL Daniel Clemson

1997 Chris Hope, DB Rock Hill Florida State

1998 Derek Watson, RB Palmetto South Carolina

1999 Mark Logan, QB Greenwood Georgia Tech

2000 Roscoe Crosby, WR Union Clemson

2001 Moe Thompson, DE Stratford South Carolina

2002 Eric McCollom, QB Camden Iowa

2003 Trey Elder, QB Byrnes Appalachian State

2004 J.D. Melton, QB Myrtle Beach Navy

2005 Prince Miller, DB Byrnes Georgia ,

2006 Malcolm Long, QB Gaffney South Carolina State

2007 Richard Mounce, QB Blythewood Charleston Southern

2008 Stephon Gilmore, CB South Pointe South Carolina

2009 Marcus Lattimore, RB Byrnes South Carolina

2010 Jadeveon Clowney, DE South Pointe South Carolina

2011 Shaq Roland, WR Lexington South Carolina

2012 Tramel Terry, WR Goose Creek Georgia

2013 Jacob Park, QB Stratford Georgia

2014 Matthew Colburn, RB Dutch Fork Wake Forest

2015 Tavien Feaster, RB Spartanburg Clemson

2016 Gage Moloney, QB Northwestern James Madison

SCHSL contributed to the writing of this article.