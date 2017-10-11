Tindall, Abrams named SC Mr. Football finalists
The field of athletes vying to be South Carolina’s top high school football player is down to five. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association selected the finalists for the 2017 Mr. Football award. All five players will be recognized during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday, December 9, in Myrtle Beach, followed by the introduction of this year’s award recipient.
Finalists for the 2017 Mr. Football award are:
Amir Abrams-Running back
Newberry High School
4,935 yards rushing and 79 touchdowns
Undecided
Colton Bailey-Quarterback
Chapman High School
8,000 yards passing and 91 touchdowns in his career
Undecided
Dakereon Joyner-Quarterback
Fort Dorchester High School
716 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014
Committed to the University of South Carolina
Connor Shugart-Linebacker
Spartanburg High School
35 solo tackles and .5 sacks during his career
Committed to the University of South Carolina
Channing Tindall-Linebacker
Spring Valley High School
18 solo tackles and 1 sack in his career
Undecided
The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Seven former recipients have played or are currently playing in the National Football League.
“We want to thank our committee who came in to choose our Mr. Football candidates,” said Shell Dula, executive director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association. “We feel that the finalists are not only outstanding football players but also outstanding young men. They certainly represent the state of South Carolina in a very positive way.”
The 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, North vs. South All-Star game is played at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 9, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Players chosen to compete in this year’s contest will be announced on Monday, October 23. Tickets can be purchased at www.TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com.
Former recipients of South Carolina’s Mr. Football award
High School College
1995 Jermale Kelley, WR Berea South Carolina 1996 Kyle Young, OL Daniel Clemson
1997 Chris Hope, DB Rock Hill Florida State
1998 Derek Watson, RB Palmetto South Carolina
1999 Mark Logan, QB Greenwood Georgia Tech
2000 Roscoe Crosby, WR Union Clemson
2001 Moe Thompson, DE Stratford South Carolina
2002 Eric McCollom, QB Camden Iowa
2003 Trey Elder, QB Byrnes Appalachian State
2004 J.D. Melton, QB Myrtle Beach Navy
2005 Prince Miller, DB Byrnes Georgia ,
2006 Malcolm Long, QB Gaffney South Carolina State
2007 Richard Mounce, QB Blythewood Charleston Southern
2008 Stephon Gilmore, CB South Pointe South Carolina
2009 Marcus Lattimore, RB Byrnes South Carolina
2010 Jadeveon Clowney, DE South Pointe South Carolina
2011 Shaq Roland, WR Lexington South Carolina
2012 Tramel Terry, WR Goose Creek Georgia
2013 Jacob Park, QB Stratford Georgia
2014 Matthew Colburn, RB Dutch Fork Wake Forest
2015 Tavien Feaster, RB Spartanburg Clemson
2016 Gage Moloney, QB Northwestern James Madison
