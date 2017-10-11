Trending: SC State Fair and Eminem blasts President Trump Oct 11, 2017 3:54 PM EDT Kimberlei Davis Connect with the writer: Follow @kimberleidavis Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Cam Newton loses Dannon endorsement; Tropical Stor... Trump hands out supplies to Puerto Rico residents,... Trump visits Puerto Rico; domestic violence victim... Kushner lawyer: No private emails related to Russi...