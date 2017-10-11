Wednesday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Wednesday morning!

For those of you expecting, learn about the how, when and why of childbirth over a 6 week course. They’ll cover everything from pregnancy to postpartum. You’ll also learn about natural pain relief techniques along with the pros and cons of pharmaceutical pain relief. Classes begin at 6:00p.m. tonight at Little Orchids Childbirth Services on Saint Andrews Road and will continue every Wednesday night, same place same time, for the next 6 weeks. Admission costs $250 per couple.

You can join the pack and explore wildlife on scouts honor. Riverbanks Zoo is hosting ‘Girl Scout Overnight’ Saturday for ages 5 and up. You will get the chance to see how wildlife handles the challenges of “cold” weather. Tickets cost is $45 per person and includes snack, continental breakfast and next day park admission.

The wait is almost over. The South Carolina State Fair is finally here! Gates open at noon today and for today only, everyone can get in for just $1. Head out to the fair to enjoy the thrill of the rides or to chow down on a turkey leg…or both! If you can’t make it, don’t worry, it’s here to stay for another 11 days until October 22.