Woman arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A Gaston woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting early this morning in southern Lexington County.

Chesnee Labri Mattress, 23, is also charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Annette Riley, 44, of Gaston.

Riley was shot in the upper body in front of a home in the 300 block of State Pond Road in Gaston, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

“Based on witness statements, investigators developed a solid lead soon after the shooting,” Koon said. “Mattress was arrested without incident at her house about 4:30 this morning.”

Mattress is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while she awaits a bond hearing.

