Attorney for Suspended State Senator Asks Judge to Dismiss Misconduct Case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The attorney for a South Carolina Senator accused of pocketing more than $130k is asking a Judge to dismiss the indictments.

State Senator John Courson has been suspended since March. He is accused of using campaign donations for personal expenses and misconduct in office.

His attorney argues that Solicitor David Pascoe, the special prosecutor investigating corruption at the State House, does not have the authority to prosecute Courson.