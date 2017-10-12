BREAKING: Sumter Vandal Suspects Identified

1/2 church 2

2/2 Photo Courtesy: Sumter Sheriff’s Office (Photo: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)



Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified four suspects accused of spray painting a a satanic message outside the Salem Black River Church in Wedgefield. Authorities say an employee at the church noticed the vandalism outside the church and notified police.

Surveillance images authorities say appear to show the four suspects in the act.

Sumter Spokesperson, Ken Bell says all four of the suspects are active duty personnel stationed at The Shaw Air Force Base. More detailed information is expected to be released Friday.

