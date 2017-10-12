Gamecock Savannah McCaskill Tabbed A Finalist For Senior CLASS Award

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks senior forward Savannah McCaskill has been named a finalist for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award in women’s collegiate soccer. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

The 10 finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced in September. Nationwide fan voting is underway to select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through Mon., Nov. 20.

Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches’ votes to determine the winner. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Women’s College Cup later this fall.

McCaskill, a native of Chapin, S.C., leads the Gamecocks in goals (5), assists (7) and points (17) this season. The forward has paced Carolina in points in each of her previous three years, and she garnered 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors after setting a single-season school record with 17 goals.

The two-time All-American has also excelled in the classroom, earning a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll each season while at Carolina. In the community, she has spent time with local YMCA youth teams and visited multiple hospitals around the Columbia area.

McCaskill is the third player in program history to be selected as a finalist for the honor, joining Blakely Mattern (2006-09) and Sabrina D’Angelo (2011-14).

The No. 3 Gamecocks (12-1-0, 6-0-0 SEC) return to action this weekend when they host Vanderbilt (9-4-1, 4-1-1) on Sun., Oct. 15. Kickoff from Stone Stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET, and the match will air on SEC Network.

Senior CLASS Award Women’s Finalists include:

Michaela Abam, West Virginia

Alex Anthony, USC

Alexa Ben, DePaul

Imani Dorsey, Duke

Alyssa Kiehl, Dayton

Savannah McCaskill, South Carolina

Becca Rolfe, High Point

Andi Sullivan, Stanford

Martha Thomas, Charlotte