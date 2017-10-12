Midlands Fire Departments Celebrate Fire Prevention with Parade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Sirens at full blast…Fire trucks rolled down Main Street in Downtown Columbia Thursday for the Fire Prevention Parade.

This is the 20th year that fire departments from around the Midlands put on their finest for the Fire Safety week parade, part of Fire Prevention Safety week.

Fire Prevention week will also continue Friday. The Columbia Fire Department will hold a fire safety block party at its headquarters on Laurel Street from Noon- 3pm.