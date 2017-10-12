No. 11 Clemson Travels to No. 16 Duke on Friday

BY: TYRIA GOINES

DURHAM, N.C. — No. 11 Clemson Tigers men’s soccer (9-3-0) travels to Koskinen Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13 to take on No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (10-2-1). Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Tigers are coming off a 5-0 shutout of Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night. Jason Wright netted the Tigers’ first hat trick since 2012, and Oliver Shannon and Robby Jacobs also found the back of the net. It was Jacobs’ first career goal.

After the hat trick, Wright leads the team with seven goals. Diego Campos and Robbie Robinson are tied for second on the team with four each, and Shannon and Kimarni Smith both have three on the year. One of Smith’s was the overtime game-winner against Georgia Southern on Sept. 4.

Patrick Bunk-Andersen, Malick Mbaye, Tanner Dieterich, Justin Malou and Alexander Hemmingsen have also found the back of the net for the Tigers this season, with Bunk-Andersen doing it twice.

Clemson currently ranks third in the ACC in goals scored (29 in 12 matches). Clemson also ranks second in the ACC in goals allowed (10 in 12 matches) and fourth in goals against average (0.82). The Tigers are tied with NC State, Duke and Wake Forest for second in the conference with five shutouts. Clemson is ranked No. 11 in last week’s United Soccer Coaches Poll and ranked No. 13 in 2017’s second RPI rankings, which were released on Monday.

Duke is coming off a 2-1 upset of No. 10 Georgetown on Monday afternoon.

Brian White gave the Blue Devils their initial lead in the 25th minute, and Daniel Wright scored the game winner at the 67-minute mark. Goalkeeper Will Pulisic made a career-high eight saves during the match, including seven in the second half. The win over Georgetown was Duke’s second over a top-25 opponent this season. White is the Blue Devils’ leading scorer with eight goals on the year, and he ranks third in the ACC in shots taken (53 in 13 matches).

Duke is ranked No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and ranked No. 7 in 2017’s second RPI rankings, which were released on Monday.

The Tigers won the last matchup with the Blue Devils by a score of 2-1 on Sept. 18, 2015 at Historic Riggs Field. The last time the two teams met at Koskinen Stadium was in 2012, and Duke won that matchup 2-0. Dating back to 1939, Duke leads the overall series 26-24-5.

The Clemson Tigers will travel to play against Syracuse next Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. in Syracuse, N.Y.