Plans for new Edgewood community library revealed tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Library will unveil the plans for the new Edgewood location Thursday night.

The event is happening at Cecil Tillis Center (2111 Simpkins Ln.), just around the corner from where the new location will go, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents can see how their input helped shape the renovation of the 7,000 square-foot building, located in the old Dollar General at 2101 Oak St.

Library staff and architects will be available to answer questions.

If you cannot attend, the plans will be on display at Cecil Tillis Center through October 27.